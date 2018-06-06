Deandre Ayton Plans to Go No. 1 in NBA Draft, Only Work Out For Suns

Ayton only plans to work out for the Suns before the NBA Draft.

By Jenna West
June 06, 2018

Deandre Ayton plans to only work out for the Suns prior to the NBA Draft, where he believes he will be selected as the No. 1 pick, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Ayton told the radio station that his workout with Phoenix on Wednesday is his only meeting with a team before the NBA Draft on June 21.

"I know I'm going number one," Ayton said.

The Suns hold the first overall draft pick and Ayton feels confident that they will select him.

"Nobody told me [I'll go first]," Ayton said. "That's just me. I think I deserve that. I've worked hard. I won't say I'm the best player. I won't say that. I will say on the competitive level, I'm the best competitor."

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said the team hasn't decided on their first pick yet. 

Ayton went to high school in Phoenix and played as a freshman for the Arizona Wildcats in the 2017-18 season. The forward averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 35 games.

