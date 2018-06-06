Officials Will Interact With Fans On Twitter During Game 3 of the NBA Finals

When the Warriors and Cavaliers face off Wednesday, NBA officials will comment on controversial calls and answer questions on their offical Twitter account.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 06, 2018

An anonymous group of NBA refs will be live tweeting during Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday from the official Twitter account of the group, @OfficialNBARefs.

The account tweeted out on Tuesday that fans can engage with the refs using #RefWatchParty to help make them a part of the conversation on NBA Twitter. According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the NBA league office is not part of this and the refs will discuss plays and interpret rules throughout the night in addition to fielding questions from fans.

On Monday, the officials took to Twitter to explain why there was a missed call on a controversial third-quarter play involving LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson from Game 2 of the series, in which it looked like James was fouled. The account quote tweeted a video of the play and explained why it was wrong there was not a foul called on the court and expounded on why the ref on the court missed the call.

The refs did something similar during Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, except this time, the account justified why a foul was not called on a play involving Jordan Bell and James Harden where it looked like Bell might have set an illegal screen.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 and Game 3 will be played in Cleveland and start at 9 p.m. ET. The officials on the court for the game are Marc Davis, John Goble and Zach Zarba and Eric Lewis will be the alternative.

