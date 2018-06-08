Has a Team Ever Blown a 3-0 Lead in the NBA Finals?

We all know the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, but has anyone ever lost four straight after taking a 3-0 lead to lose the Finals?

By Khadrice Rollins
June 08, 2018

The Golden State Warriors are famously on the wrong end of the most epic comeback in NBA Finals history when they lost the championship series to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 after going ahead 3-1.

For the second straight year, the Warriors have taken a 3-0 lead against the Cavaliers and find themselves on the verge of another title.

If for some reason Golden State is unable to get one more win and loses this series to Cleveland, it will be the first time in NBA playoff history that a team overcame a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

Right now, NBA teams are 131-0 in playoff series in which they held a 3-0 lead. The Warriors have not lost four games in a row since February 26 to March 2, 2013.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)