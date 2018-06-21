Dwight Howard and the Nets have agreed to enter into buyout talks for his expiring contract.
Howard is due $23.8 million this season, and the center is expected to enter free agency once his recent trade to the Nets is complete July 6.
"I want to be in a situation where I have an opportunity to help a team win," Howard said. "That's my only goal. All I need is a real chance and a clean slate where it's not people talking about my past."
On Wednesday, the Nets and Hornets agreed to a trade that sent Howard to Brooklyn in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, two second-round picks and cash.
Howard, 32, played for the Hornets in the 2017-18 season, where he averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds in 81 games.