Dwight Howard and the Nets have agreed to enter into buyout talks for his expiring contract, reports ESPN.

Howard is due $23.8 million this season, and the center is expected to enter free agency once his recent trade to the Nets is complete July 6.

"I want to be in a situation where I have an opportunity to help a team win," Howard said. "That's my only goal. All I need is a real chance and a clean slate where it's not people talking about my past."

On Wednesday, the Nets and Hornets agreed to a trade that sent Howard to Brooklyn in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, two second-round picks and cash.

Howard, 32, played for the Hornets in the 2017-18 season, where he averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds in 81 games.