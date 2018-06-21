Report: Dwight Howard, Nets Agree to Enter Buyout Talks

Dwight Howard and the Nets have agreed to enter into buyout talks for his expiring contract.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 21, 2018

Dwight Howard and the Nets have agreed to enter into buyout talks for his expiring contract, reports ESPN.

Howard is due $23.8 million this season, and the center is expected to enter free agency once his recent trade to the Nets is complete July 6.

"I want to be in a situation where I have an opportunity to help a team win," Howard said. "That's my only goal. All I need is a real chance and a clean slate where it's not people talking about my past."

On Wednesday, the Nets and Hornets agreed to a trade that sent Howard to Brooklyn in exchange for Timofey Mozgov, two second-round picks and cash.  

Howard, 32, played for the Hornets in the 2017-18 season, where he averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds in 81 games.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)