Free agency officially started just days ago, but the news hasn't stopped.

Unrestricted free agents could agree to deals starting Sunday, but they can't officially sign contracts until 12 p.m. on Friday.

While most of the big names such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have agreed to sign deals, the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard is still being asked about. The San Antonio star reportedly wants out, leaving his next destination the biggest remaining question.

• NBA Free Agency 2018: Top 50 Players Available

There's a July 13 deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

8 a.m.

• Guard Ryan Broekhoff agreed to a two-year deal with Dallas. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• Kawhi Leonard's people hid him from Spurs staff during his injury rehab in New York. The relationship between the two groups is one of the reasons Leonard wants to leave. (Michael C. Wright, ESPN)

• The Suns have agreed to a two-way contract with guard George King, the No. 59 pick in the 2018 draft out of Colorado. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Guard Isaiah Briscoe has agreed to a deal with the Magic after playinng a season in Estonia. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Pistons have hired former Nets executive Gregg Polinsky as their new director of player personnel. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Philadelphia 76ers are signing forward Nemanja Bjelica to the room mid-level exception. (Jake Fischer, SI.com)