NBA Free Agency Rumors: Latest News, Updates as Signing Period Nears

Here's all the latest news on free agency before players can officially sign contracts on Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 06, 2018

Free agency officially started just days ago, but the news hasn't stopped. 

Unrestricted free agents could agree to deals starting Sunday, but they can't officially sign contracts until 12 p.m. on Friday.

While most of the big names such as LeBron James, Chris Paul, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins have agreed to sign deals, the Spurs' Kawhi Leonard is still being asked about. The San Antonio star reportedly wants out, leaving his next destination the biggest remaining question.

• NBA Free Agency 2018: Top 50 Players Available

There's a July 13 deadline for teams to withdraw qualifying offers to restricted free agents.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

8 a.m.

• Guard Ryan Broekhoff agreed to a two-year deal with Dallas. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• Kawhi Leonard's people hid him from Spurs staff during his injury rehab in New York. The relationship between the two groups is one of the reasons Leonard wants to leave. (Michael C. Wright, ESPN

• The Suns have agreed to a two-way contract with guard George King, the No. 59 pick in the 2018 draft out of Colorado. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Guard Isaiah Briscoe has agreed to a deal with the Magic after playinng a season in Estonia. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Pistons have hired former Nets executive Gregg Polinsky as their new director of player personnel. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• The Philadelphia 76ers are signing forward Nemanja Bjelica to the room mid-level exception. (Jake Fischer, SI.com)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)