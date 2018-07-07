The Hornets' Summer League roster took a hit Saturday when the team announced guard Malik Monk will be out for the remainder of the summer and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks for a fractured right thumb.

Monk, who shoots with his right hand and is entering his second season in the NBA, sustained the injury Friday against the Thunder.

Last season, Monk played 13.6 minutes per game and averaged 6.7 points on 36% shooting in 63 contests.

Monk, 20, was the No. 11 pick in the 2017 draft out of Kentucky, where he played only one season and won SEC Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points and shooting 39.7% from three.

Monk shot 34.2% from beyond the arc on 3.9 attempts per game as a rookie.