Former Lakers All-Star Andrew Bynum has hired representation and is scheduling team workouts to attempt a comeback to the NBA, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bynum is a two-time champion but has not played an NBA game since March 15, 2014. He spent the rest of that season listed as inactive while still on the Pacers roster.

Los Angeles drafted Bynum out of high school with the No. 10 pick in 2005. He is one of five players from the 2005 draft to make an All-Star game along with Chris Paul, Deron Williams, David Lee and Danny Granger.

Bynum, 30, had a large chunk of his career impacted by various knee injuries. He only played in more than 65 games in one season, and he had five seasons where he failed to play more than 50 games, including the 2012-13 season when he missed the entire year after being traded from the Lakers to the 76ers in the four-team deal that sent Dwight Howard to Los Angeles.

After sitting out the entire year while with Philadelphia, Bynum signed with the Cavaliers in the summer of 2013. He started 19 of the 24 games he played with Cleveland and then was traded to the Bulls for Luol Deng. Chicago waived him the day after the trade.

Bynum then signed with the Pacers for the remainder of that season, but only played in two games.

For his career, he averaged 11.5 points and 7.7 rebounds to go with 1.6 blocks per game. In his lone All-Star season of 2011-12 he posted 18.7 points per game, 11.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while playing 35.2 minutes per contest and shooting 55.8% from the field. He played in 60 of the 66 games during that lockout-shortened season.