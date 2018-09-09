Report: Cavs Re-Sign Rodney Hood to One-Year, $3.4 Million Deal

Rodney Hood's new deal will keep him with the Cavs for at least one more season.

By Kaelen Jones
September 09, 2018

The Cavaliers and Rodney Hood have reportedly agreed on a one-year deal worth $3.4 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Hood was a restricted free agent this offseason and Cleveland extended the five-year pro a qualifying offer.

Last year, Hood was a part of a three-team trade deadline deal that also netted Cleveland guards Jordan Clarkson and George Hill. The 26-year-old spent the first four years of his career with Utah prior to being acquired by the Cavs.

During his first season in Cleveland, Hood averaged 10.8 points in 21 regular-season apperances (11 starts). News of Hood's agreement arrives one day after the Cavs signed free-agent guard David Nwaba to a one-year deal.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)