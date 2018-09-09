The Cavaliers and Rodney Hood have reportedly agreed on a one-year deal worth $3.4 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Hood was a restricted free agent this offseason and Cleveland extended the five-year pro a qualifying offer.

Last year, Hood was a part of a three-team trade deadline deal that also netted Cleveland guards Jordan Clarkson and George Hill. The 26-year-old spent the first four years of his career with Utah prior to being acquired by the Cavs.

During his first season in Cleveland, Hood averaged 10.8 points in 21 regular-season apperances (11 starts). News of Hood's agreement arrives one day after the Cavs signed free-agent guard David Nwaba to a one-year deal.