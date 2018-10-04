Look: LeBron James Rocks Colin Kaepernick Nike T-Shirt to Lakers Preseason Game

LeBron James showed his support for fellow Nike athlete Colin Kaepernick on Thursday.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 04, 2018

LeBron James was wearing some exclusive Nike gear on his way to the Lakers' preseason game against the Kings on Thursday as he sported a 'Kaepernick' t-shirt to Staples Center.

James has previously voiced his support for Colin Kaepernick both as an NFL quarterback and as the face of the 30th anniversary of Nike's "Just Do It." campaign.

After the apparel brand announced in September Kaepernick would be used in advertisements going forward, James said he stood for "anybody who believes in change" and added, "I stand with Nike all day, every day."

James has also shown support for Kaepernick and other NFL players who have decided to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem.

James is entering his 16th NBA season and his first with Los Angeles. He has been signed to Nike throughout his entire career.

