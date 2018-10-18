Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley addressed the team Thursday to inform players he was "pulling the plug" on a potential Jimmy Butler trade with the Timberwolves, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Riley talked with players on the practice floor and filled them in on the process and "due diligence" the team applied when trying to put a package together to acquire the four-time All-Star from Minnesota.

Miami has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Butler since it was first reported that he was looking to be traded away last month. As recently as last week it was being reported the Heat were still pursuing a deal for Butler.

However, since then, the Timberwolves and Butler appear to have found a common ground and owner Glen Taylor said Butler will continue to play hard for the team until he is traded.

Minnesota opened its season Wednesday with a loss on the road to the Spurs. Miami's first game was a loss Wednesday in Orlando, and on Thursday they are taking on the Wizards in Washington.