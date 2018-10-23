Lakers guard Rajon Rondo ripped into Chris Paul's "good guy" image on Tuesday after the NBA handed him a three-game suspension for his role in Saturday's brawl with Paul and the Rockets.

Rondo told ESPN reporters that the NBA sided with Paul when the league decided it would ban Rondo three games compared to Paul's two.

"Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two," Rondo said. "Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don't know he's a horrible teammate. They don't know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in LA; trying to get to the Clippers locker room. They don't want to believe he's capable of taunting and igniting an incident. He comes out and says I spit and the media sides with that."

Both Paul and Rondo were at the center of the Lakers and Rockets fight. The scuffle started when Brandon Ingram shoved James Harden near the free-throw line. According to video footage the NBA later reviewed, Rondo spit on Paul before punches were thrown and led to ejections.

Rondo continued to deny that he spit on Paul on Tuesday. He told ESPN that he "had a mouthpiece in my mouth and I was exasperated because I was about to tell him to 'get the [expletive] out of here.'"

"One, if I spit on you, bottom line, there is not going to be no finger-pointing," Rondo said. "If you felt that I just spit on you, then all bets are off. Two, look at my body language. If I spit on you on purpose, I'm going to be ready for a man to swing on me. You ain't going to have my hands on my hip and my head look away at someone if I spit on them. After the [expletive] goes down, within 30 seconds, you run and tell the sideline reporters that I spit on you? If I spit on you, you are trying to get to me. You not trying to make up a story so you can look like a good guy. It makes no sense to me. I was going to let it rest. I wasn't going to say much. But now I have kids and I teach my kids to speak up for themselves and don't let the world tell their story."

Paul sat out during the Rockets' loss to the Clippers Sunday night to serve his first game of his suspension. Rondo and Ingram missed Monday's overtime loss to the Spurs.

The Lakers will be without Rondo when the team faces the Suns tomorrow night and the Nuggets on Thursday.