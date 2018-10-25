The Rockets are reengaging the Timberwolves in trade talks involving Jimmy Butler and offered four first-round picks in their most recent attempt to land the four-time All-Star, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

After asking for a trade out of Minnesota in September, Butler's name has been linked to a fair amount of teams, but no real traction has been made yet by any organization.

Earlier this month Heat president Pat Riley told his team he was "pulling the plug" on discussions with the Timberwolves. Butler and owner Glen Taylor have stated he is committed to Minnesota while he is still there, but Butler is still expecting to be moved.

Through four games this season Butler is averaging 24.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.8 steals. Minnesota is 2-3 on the season and hosts the Bucks on Friday.

The Rockets are 1-3 and welcome the Clippers to Houston on Friday.