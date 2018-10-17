Jimmy Butler appeared at ease while fielding questions from reporters before the Timberwolves' season-opener against the Spurs inside San Antonio's AT&T Center.

Butler, donning a black Los Angeles Dodgers cap and a gray Jumpman sweatshirt, calmly answered a handful of inquiries during a two-minute interview session.

He casually dispelled any notion that after missing the entire preseason that his unofficial return during Wednesday's contest could prove awkward.

"No nerves," Butler said when asked how he felt ahead of Wednesday's matchup. "I just wanna hoop and be out there with my soldiers. Go to war. Try to, to the best of my abilities, help us win."

Since late September, Butler's status with the team with the team has been at the forefront of discussion. The four-time All-Star held out of team activities after requesting a trade. He has since challenged teammates and coaches during a practice and publicly voiced his frustrations.

On Tuesday, Wolves owner Greg Taylor said that trade talks are still ongoing, but in the meantime, Butler has agreed to play at his best until the team could identify a trade partner. By Wednesday, Butler didn't seem concerned about any potential for mawkish sentiment being present on the floor between he and his current teammates.

"They know what I bring to the table," he said. "I know what they bring to the table. I think we’re all pros. If we go out there and just play basketball the right way, everything is gonna work itself out. We do got a tough matchup in this first night though, I will tell you that. But I think we can come in here and do something."

Minnesota tips off its season against the Spurs on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.