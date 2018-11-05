Duke Underdogs vs. Kentucky on Opening Night Despite Being National Title Favorites

Early money is coming in on Kentucky despite Duke opening as a one-point underdog. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 05, 2018

Duke is the favorite to win the national championship at the end of the season, but it won't be favored in its opening-night matchup against No. 2 Kentucky on Tuesday. The No. 4 Blue Devils opened as one-point underdogs against the Wildcats per William Hill, and are currently sitting as 1.5-point underdogs.

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski will bring one of the nation's most talented squads to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with Duke projected to start three freshmen ranked in the top five in this past recruiting cycle, per 247Sports. Kentucky's top freshman is power forward E.J. Montgomery, the nation's No. 9 prospect

Duke currently sports 4-1 odds to win the national title per William Hill. Kentucky has the second-best title odds at 6-1. 

Tip from Indianapolis is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will begin after No. 10 Michigan State takes on No. 1 Kansas. 

