Nets guard Caris LeVert suffered a gruesome leg injury Monday night, leaving the game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on a stretcher at the end of the second quarter.

LeVert's right leg buckled upon hitting the court following a block attempt. He immediately grabbed his knee upon falling and placed his hands on his head before doctors saw to him.

As fans saw what happened, Twitter users offered thought and prayers. For many, the injury was reminiscent of Gordon Hayward's season ending injury last season.

Here's what athletes, reporters and other Twitter users had to say:

I HATE injuries! Prayers up for Caris LeVert! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 13, 2018

That was a gruesome looking injury to Caris LeVert. Has been playing so well this season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 13, 2018

Devastating right leg injury for one of the season’s young breakout stars. https://t.co/r1OwD9pn5F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert is as good and genuine of a dude as you think he is. Terrible, terrible, terrible to see tonight’s injury. This is a man who has perpetually climbed back from circumstances out of his control. — Brendan F. Quinn (@BFQuinn) November 13, 2018

Have been working on a LeVert feature. I can't overstate how much the Nets love him as a person almost even more than as a player. Interviewed him twice, certainly seems like a great guy. They consider him the keystone of what they are building. Just a devastating injury. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 13, 2018

Noooooooooo not caris levert goddamnit — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert down with gruesome right leg injury.



Dead silent in the arena.



Prayers up. — Michael Grady (@Grady) November 13, 2018

Caris LeVert has built himself into a legitimate top option this season -- a leader, a two-way game-changer, a player who was making the league stand up and take notice. Suffering a significant injury right as it was all coming together for him is downright cruel. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) November 13, 2018

I can't stop thinking about seeing the Gordon Hayward injury in person last year. Just brutal news for LeVert and the Nets. He's been one of the brightest surprises of the entire season. Was a Most Improved Player candidate after his hot start. https://t.co/9VbaSPYFhf — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 13, 2018

Freaking hate injuries — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 13, 2018

I don’t know what to say in this moment...... prayers up for my brother! @CarisLeVert — Dzanan Musa (@DzMusa) November 13, 2018

The Nets are 6–7 this season.