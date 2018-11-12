Caris LeVert Suffers Gruesome Injury, Twitter Reacts

Screenshot via @BleacherReport

As fans saw what happened, Twitter users offered thought and prayers. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 12, 2018

Nets guard Caris LeVert suffered a gruesome leg injury Monday night, leaving the game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on a stretcher at the end of the second quarter. 

LeVert's right leg buckled upon hitting the court following a block attempt. He immediately grabbed his knee upon falling and placed his hands on his head before doctors saw to him. 

As fans saw what happened, Twitter users offered thought and prayers. For many, the injury was reminiscent of Gordon Hayward's season ending injury last season. 

Here's what athletes, reporters and other Twitter users had to say:

The Nets are 6–7 this season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)