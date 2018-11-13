Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot, the team announced Tuesday.

LeVert exited Monday's contest against the Timberwolves on a stretcher after suffering a gruesome injury during the second quarter which left the NBA world stunned. However, the Nets expect that LeVert will be able to make a return to the court this season after tests on Tuesday morning revealed "no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," per team orthopedist Dr. Martin O'Malley.

LeVert's injury will not require surgery.

SHAPIRO: Caris LeVert Injury Halts Brooklyn's Progress in Its Tracks

"Caris will begin a period of rehabilitation with the Nets’ performance staff," O'Malley said, "following which he is expected to return to full strength and resume all basketball activities without any limitations this season.”

LeVert, 24, had enjoyed early success in his third NBA season prior to sustaining his injury. In 14 games (all starts), LeVert has averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. He's also the only NBA player this season to convert multiple game-winning baskets with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation or overtime.