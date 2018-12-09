Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is expected to practice with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday, ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported on Sunday.

Cousins, who has yet to play in a game for the Warriors, is eyeing his return to the court after suffering a torn Achilles that ended his season with the Pelicans in January after just 48 games. Coach Steve Kerr confirmed Friday that Cousins would be spending time with the team's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Kerr added that Cousins could potentially play in a game.

Steve Kerr with the latest on DeMarcus Cousins’ progress pic.twitter.com/k7cTbJsh32 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 7, 2018

Before going down with the injury last season, Cousins was averaging 25.2 points and career highs with 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists while also shooting 47% from the field and 35.4% from three. The All-Star center signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal to join the defending champions back on July 2.

The Santa Cruz Warriors' next game will be Friday against Sioux Falls. The team will also host Erie on Saturday night.