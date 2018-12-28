Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is expcted to undergo surgery on his right hand and miss one month, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Rondo did not play in the Lakers' 117–116 loss to the Kings Thursday night in Sacramento. He sprained his right ring finger in the Lakers' 127–101 win over the Warriors on Christmas Day.

Rondo returned Dec. 21 after missing 17 games this season. The four-time All-Star underwent surgery to fix a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand.

Rondo's reported absence is the latest bad news to hit the Lakers. Los Angeles will also reportedly play without star LeBron James for several games after he suffered a left groin strain in the third quarter against the Warriors. The Lakers listed James as "day-to-day," but he reportedly needs time to heal before returning to the court.

This season, Rondo has averaged 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 14 games.