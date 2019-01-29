J. Cole, Meek Mill to Perform at NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte

North Carolina native J.Cole will headline the halftime show, with Meek Mill opening the event.

By Jenna West
January 29, 2019

J. Cole and Meek Mill will headline the performances at the NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 17.

Before the game, Meek Mill will open the night with a performance and entertaining introduction of the All-Star teams. Charlotte-born Anthony Hamilton will sing the U.S. national anthem, while Carly Rae Jepsen will sing the Canadian national anthem.

J.Cole, a North Carolina native, will perform a medley of his hits during his halftime performance. Last spring, J. Cole's song "ATM" was featured in a NBA Playoffs commercial campaign with ESPN.

Rosters for the All-Star Game were announced last week, with plenty of big stars being named as starters. The Western Conference starting lineup includes LeBron James, Steph Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Paul George. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and Joel Embiid will start. James and Antetokounmpo will also serve as team captains.

Tipoff for the 68th NBA All-Star Game is slated for 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

