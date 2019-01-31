As the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches, the NBA has been sent into a frenzy over the report that Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans and has requested a trade.

Davis had his representatives express that he has no intention of a signing the supermax contract extension worth $240 million that he would be in line for this summer, and it is not a lock that he will be dealt before next week's deadline.

The Lakers are at the forefront of teams that could potentially swing a deal for Davis, with LeBron James having made his admiration for the versatile center far from a secret.

Davis won’t be usurped as the headliner of this trading season, but there are other expiring contracts to monitor and other key players that could be on the move.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• Celtics guard Kyrie Irving currently doesn't plan to do anything other than opt out of the final year of his contract this summer. Whether he re-signs with the Celtics is not known. (Steve Bulpett, Boston Herald)

• It has not been decided that Anthony Davis has played his last game for the Pelicans, but it’s an option under discussion with seven days until the trade deadline. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Lonzo Ball would prefer to be traded to either Chicago or New York if he ends up being dealt from the Lakers. (Tania Ganguli, Los Angeles Times)

• Pistons forward Blake Griffin says he is frustrated, but is not going to demand a trade. "I am happy here," Griffin said. (Ansar Khan, MLive.com)