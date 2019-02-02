Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is willing to risk being bit by a bat to become a superhero.

Yes, you read that correctly. The San Antonio Spurs' AT&T Center has suffered a recent bat infestation, and Lopez doesn't find that to be a big problem.

When asked by SB Nation's Matt Ellentuck what he would do if a bat came near him on the court, Lopez had a surprising answer.

"If you've learned anything from the modern superhero myth," Lopez said, "If you see a bat around and it bites you, you have a 75% chance of ending up a superhero. Otherwise you'll probably get really sick. But it'd be cool to be a superhero. You don't need to be afraid. I'd say give it a shot."

Lopez also told Ellentuck that he would let a bat bite him and had a solid theory as to why.

"I'm just going to just make myself available," he said. "At that point, it's up to the bat. A lot of it is up to fate in these superhero stories. But I want to give myself a shot."

With the bat infestation problem in the NBA, I decided to ask Brook Lopez what he'd do if a bat was near him on the court.



I never expected this response.

Bats invaded AT&T Center on Thursday night and stopped play between the Spurs and Brooklyn Nets for a few minutes as security guards tried to catch them.

The bats returned on Saturday night during the Spurs' game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Coyote, appropriately dressed in a Batman costume, captured one with a net.

best moment of the NBA season right here



The bats return to the AT&T Center.



Rudy Gay bails.

LaMarcus chucks the ball at it.

Bench throws towels.



*glass shatters*



BAW GAWD HERE COMES THE SPURS COYOTE DRESSED AS BATMAN WITH A NET



AND HE GOT IT!!!

The bats' recent appearances haven't distracted the Spurs too much. Their 113–108 win over the Pelicans on Saturday night marked their fifth consecutive victory.