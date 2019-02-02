Brook Lopez Wouldn't Mind Getting Bit by a San Antonio Bat to Become a Superhero

It's all about the role bats play in the modern superhero myth.

By Jenna West
February 02, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is willing to risk being bit by a bat to become a superhero.

Yes, you read that correctly. The San Antonio Spurs' AT&T Center has suffered a recent bat infestation, and Lopez doesn't find that to be a big problem.

When asked by SB Nation's Matt Ellentuck what he would do if a bat came near him on the court, Lopez had a surprising answer.

"If you've learned anything from the modern superhero myth," Lopez said, "If you see a bat around and it bites you, you have a 75% chance of ending up a superhero. Otherwise you'll probably get really sick. But it'd be cool to be a superhero. You don't need to be afraid. I'd say give it a shot."

Lopez also told Ellentuck that he would let a bat bite him and had a solid theory as to why.

"I'm just going to just make myself available," he said. "At that point, it's up to the bat. A lot of it is up to fate in these superhero stories. But I want to give myself a shot."

Bats invaded AT&T Center on Thursday night and stopped play between the Spurs and Brooklyn Nets for a few minutes as security guards tried to catch them.

The bats returned on Saturday night during the Spurs' game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Coyote, appropriately dressed in a Batman costume, captured one with a net.

The bats' recent appearances haven't distracted the Spurs too much. Their 113–108 win over the Pelicans on Saturday night marked their fifth consecutive victory.

