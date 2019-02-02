It's all about the role bats play in the modern superhero myth.
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez is willing to risk being bit by a bat to become a superhero.
Yes, you read that correctly. The San Antonio Spurs' AT&T Center has suffered a recent bat infestation, and Lopez doesn't find that to be a big problem.
When asked by SB Nation's Matt Ellentuck what he would do if a bat came near him on the court, Lopez had a surprising answer.
"If you've learned anything from the modern superhero myth," Lopez said, "If you see a bat around and it bites you, you have a 75% chance of ending up a superhero. Otherwise you'll probably get really sick. But it'd be cool to be a superhero. You don't need to be afraid. I'd say give it a shot."
Lopez also told Ellentuck that he would let a bat bite him and had a solid theory as to why.
"I'm just going to just make myself available," he said. "At that point, it's up to the bat. A lot of it is up to fate in these superhero stories. But I want to give myself a shot."
With the bat infestation problem in the NBA, I decided to ask Brook Lopez what he'd do if a bat was near him on the court.— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) February 3, 2019
I never expected this response. pic.twitter.com/TLTL5BkOTA
Bats invaded AT&T Center on Thursday night and stopped play between the Spurs and Brooklyn Nets for a few minutes as security guards tried to catch them.
The bats returned on Saturday night during the Spurs' game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Coyote, appropriately dressed in a Batman costume, captured one with a net.
best moment of the NBA season right here— DeWobcus Cousins (@WorldWideWob) February 3, 2019
The bats return to the AT&T Center.
Rudy Gay bails.
LaMarcus chucks the ball at it.
Bench throws towels.
*glass shatters*
BAW GAWD HERE COMES THE SPURS COYOTE DRESSED AS BATMAN WITH A NET
AND HE GOT IT!!! pic.twitter.com/ediKLkYheO
The bats' recent appearances haven't distracted the Spurs too much. Their 113–108 win over the Pelicans on Saturday night marked their fifth consecutive victory.