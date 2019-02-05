As the Celtics try to get the Pelicans to wait until the offseason to trade All-Star Anthony Davis, Boston has "refused to directly dangle Jayson Tatum" in discussions of a potential trade, sources told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Although the Celtics are not openly putting the second-year stud from Duke on the table for a potential deal, sources add that New Orleans has "been left with the impression that if Davis remains on the roster past Thursday, nothing is off the table."

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Celtics cannot make a trade for Davis as long as Kyrie Irving is on their roster because no team is allowed to trade for two players who are on designated player rookie scale extensions. The expectation is Boston will pursue Davis in July when Irving is set to become a free agent.

As the Celtics try to convince the Pelicans to wait on moving the three-time All-NBA performer, reports have surfaced indicating Davis is not looking to go to Boston. It was reported that Davis is not high on the Celtics as a potential trade destination and it was also reported that Boston did not crack the list of teams Davis told New Orleans he would sign long-term with if he was traded there.

The Bucks, Lakers, Clippers and Knicks are the four squads Davis reportedly said he would sign long-term with. The Lakers have reportedly offered a haul including multiple picks and young players Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, but the Pelicans are still asking for more.

Davis, 25, is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 steals in his seventh season. He has not played since Jan. 18 when he injured his left index finger.