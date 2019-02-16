Find out all the past NBA Slam Dunk contest winners.
The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the most popular events of All-Star weekend and it gets underway Saturday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
This year's contest includes Miles Bridges, John Collins, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Smith Jr.
Larry Nance won the first Slam Dunk Contest in 1984, while Donovan Mitchell is the current champion after winning the 2018 contest but will not defend his title.
Here's a full list of winners since the contest started:
1984 – Larry Nance, Phoenix
1985 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta
1986 – Spud Webb, Atlanta
1987 – Michael Jordan, Chicago
1988 – Michael Jordan, Chicago
1989 – Kenny Walker, New York
1990 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta
1991 – Dee Brown, Boston
1992 – Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix
1993 – Harold Miner, Miami
1994 – Isaiah Rider, Minnesota
1995 – Harold Miner, Miami
1996 – Brent Barry, LA Clippers
1997 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2000 – Vince Carter, Toronto
2001 – Desmond Mason, Seattle
2002 – Jason Richardson, Golden State
2003 – Jason Richardson, Golden State
2004 – Fred Jones, Indiana
2005 – Josh Smith, Atlanta
2006 – Nate Robinson, New York
2007 – Gerald Green, Boston
2008 – Dwight Howard, Orlando
2009 – Nate Robinson, New York
2010 – Nate Robinson, New York
2011 – Blake Griffin, LA Clippers
2012 – Jeremy Evans, Utah
2013 – Terrence Ross, Toronto
2014 – East (Paul George, Terrence Ross, John Wall)
2015 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota
2016 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota
2017 – Glenn Robinson III, Indiana
2018 – Donovan Mitchell, Utah
The NBA All-Star game will be Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET as Team LeBron faces off against Team Giannis.