The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the most popular events of All-Star weekend and it gets underway Saturday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

This year's contest includes Miles Bridges, John Collins, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Smith Jr.

Larry Nance won the first Slam Dunk Contest in 1984, while Donovan Mitchell is the current champion after winning the 2018 contest but will not defend his title.

Here's a full list of winners since the contest started:

1984 – Larry Nance, Phoenix

1985 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1986 – Spud Webb, Atlanta

1987 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1988 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1989 – Kenny Walker, New York

1990 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1991 – Dee Brown, Boston

1992 – Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix

1993 – Harold Miner, Miami

1994 – Isaiah Rider, Minnesota

1995 – Harold Miner, Miami

1996 – Brent Barry, LA Clippers

1997 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2000 – Vince Carter, Toronto

2001 – Desmond Mason, Seattle

2002 – Jason Richardson, Golden State

2003 – Jason Richardson, Golden State

2004 – Fred Jones, Indiana

2005 – Josh Smith, Atlanta

2006 – Nate Robinson, New York

2007 – Gerald Green, Boston

2008 – Dwight Howard, Orlando

2009 – Nate Robinson, New York

2010 – Nate Robinson, New York

2011 – Blake Griffin, LA Clippers

2012 – Jeremy Evans, Utah

2013 – Terrence Ross, Toronto

2014 – East (Paul George, Terrence Ross, John Wall)

2015 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2016 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2017 – Glenn Robinson III, Indiana

2018 – Donovan Mitchell, Utah

The NBA All-Star game will be Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET as Team LeBron faces off against Team Giannis.