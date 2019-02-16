Check Out Every NBA Slam Dunk Contest Winner In History

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Find out all the past NBA Slam Dunk contest winners. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 16, 2019

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is one of the most popular events of All-Star weekend and it gets underway Saturday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. 

This year's contest includes Miles Bridges, John Collins, Hamidou Diallo and Dennis Smith Jr.

Larry Nance won the first Slam Dunk Contest in 1984, while Donovan Mitchell is the current champion after winning the 2018 contest but will not defend his title.

Here's a full list of winners since the contest started:

1984 – Larry Nance, Phoenix 

1985 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1986 – Spud Webb, Atlanta    

1987 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1988 – Michael Jordan, Chicago

1989 – Kenny Walker, New York

1990 – Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta

1991 – Dee Brown, Boston    

1992 – Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix

1993 – Harold Miner, Miami

1994 – Isaiah Rider, Minnesota

1995 – Harold Miner, Miami  

1996 – Brent Barry, LA Clippers

1997 – Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers

2000 – Vince Carter, Toronto

2001 – Desmond Mason, Seattle

2002 – Jason Richardson, Golden State

2003 – Jason Richardson, Golden State

2004 – Fred Jones, Indiana

2005 – Josh Smith, Atlanta

2006 – Nate Robinson, New York

2007 – Gerald Green, Boston

2008 – Dwight Howard, Orlando

2009 – Nate Robinson, New York

2010 – Nate Robinson, New York

2011 – Blake Griffin, LA Clippers

2012 – Jeremy Evans, Utah

2013 – Terrence Ross, Toronto

2014 – East (Paul George, Terrence Ross, John Wall)

2015 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2016 – Zach LaVine, Minnesota

2017 – Glenn Robinson III, Indiana

2018 – Donovan Mitchell, Utah

The NBA All-Star game will be Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET as Team LeBron faces off against Team Giannis.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message