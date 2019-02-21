Anthony Davis will play for the Pelicans against the Pacers on Friday, head coach Alvin Gentry announced on Thursday. New Orleans exits the All-Star break 13th in the West at 26–33.

Davis missed nine games in late January and early February with a shoulder injury. He played in New Orleans' four games before the trade deadline, but averaged just 15.8 points per game. Davis is tied for his career high with 28.1 points per game in 2018-19.

The six-time All-Star requested a trade from the Pelicans on Jan. 28. The request sent shockwaves throughout the league, most notably in Los Angeles. The Lakers attempted to trade for Davis before the trade deadline on Feb. 7, but were rebuffed by New Orleans' brass on multiple occasions.

Rumors suggested New Orleans might have opted to sit Davis through the end of 2018-19 following his trade request, though the NBA league office threatened to levy a $100,000 fine against the Pelicans for each game they sat Davis while healthy, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Davis won his first playoff series with New Orleans in 2017-18. The Pelicans swept the Blazers in the first round before losing to the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

Tip off for the Pelicans' matchup against the Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday night is slated for 7 p.m. ET.