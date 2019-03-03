Watch: Trae Young Ejected for Staring Down Kris Dunn Following Smack in the Head

Trae Young and Kris Dunn were matched up when the Hawks rookie scored a career-high 49 points on Friday.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 03, 2019

Trae Young didn't say a word to earn his first career ejection during Sunday's game against the Bulls.

The rookie was coming off the highest-scoring game of his career in which he put up 49 points in a quadruple-overtime loss to Chicago on Friday.

In the first quarter of the rematch, Bulls guard Kris Dunn took exception to Young taking a shot after a timeout was called, and so Dunn smacked Young in the back of the head.

The two players were given technicals and continued on with the game from there.

In the third quarter, Young connected on a deep three that gave the Hawks their largest lead of the game at 16 and gave him 18 points for the game. After making the shot, he stared in Dunn's direction as he walked off the court following a timeout, and it earned him another technical foul, and his first ejection in the NBA.

Young went 3-for-4 on threes and had five assists before the ejection.

After Atlanta finished off a 123-118 win, crew chief Mark Ayotte explained that Young got his first technical because he made physical contact with Dunn and he got the second for taunting Dunn directly and not simply celebrating his shot.

Ayotte added that the difference in judgment between taunting and celebration came down to if it was "directed at an opponent specifically."

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message