Trae Young didn't say a word to earn his first career ejection during Sunday's game against the Bulls.

The rookie was coming off the highest-scoring game of his career in which he put up 49 points in a quadruple-overtime loss to Chicago on Friday.

In the first quarter of the rematch, Bulls guard Kris Dunn took exception to Young taking a shot after a timeout was called, and so Dunn smacked Young in the back of the head.

Kris Dunn didn't appreciate Trae Young getting a shot up after the timeout

(via @NBAOfficial) pic.twitter.com/gswT9bfmCA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 3, 2019

The two players were given technicals and continued on with the game from there.

In the third quarter, Young connected on a deep three that gave the Hawks their largest lead of the game at 16 and gave him 18 points for the game. After making the shot, he stared in Dunn's direction as he walked off the court following a timeout, and it earned him another technical foul, and his first ejection in the NBA.

THE TRAE YOUNG HIVE IS PROUD OF THE KID. BAD EJECTION BUT WE WILL PRESS ON pic.twitter.com/24GfZlngMR — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) March 3, 2019

Young went 3-for-4 on threes and had five assists before the ejection.

After Atlanta finished off a 123-118 win, crew chief Mark Ayotte explained that Young got his first technical because he made physical contact with Dunn and he got the second for taunting Dunn directly and not simply celebrating his shot.

Transcript: NBA Referee Mark Ayotte Comments to Pool Reporter after Hawks – Bulls Game pic.twitter.com/j03CGABW0y — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) March 3, 2019

Ayotte added that the difference in judgment between taunting and celebration came down to if it was "directed at an opponent specifically."