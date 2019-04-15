Watch: Charles Barkley Again Begs LeBron to Join the TNT Crew Since He’s Free During the Playoffs

Ernie, Kenny, Charles, Shaq and LeBron would be television gold during the 2019 NBA playoffs.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 15, 2019

Charles Barkley might have presented his greatest idea ever back in March, and he had to bring it up again Sunday night.

After the Rockets defeated the Jazz, the Inside the NBA analyst suggested that LeBron James should take time out of his schedule to join the TNT crew in their Atlanta studio to provide insight during the NBA postseason.

As Chuck noted, LeBron is free right now because, well, we all know what happened with the Lakers throughout this season, missing the playoffs and what not.

Although, with Magic Johnson's abrupt decision to leave his role as team president and the organization agreeing to part ways with coach Luke Walton, there might be a little more for LeBron to do. How is he supposed to mastermind a plot to land Anthony Davis and another All-Star talent in Los Angeles if there is no coach or team president?

Either way, Barkley wants Bron on the set, and Ernie Johnson knows just where to sit him at the table.

After watching how LeBron got down with the TNT crew during the All-Star draft, who wouldn't be in favor of this?

Ernie, Charles, Kenny, Shaq and LeBron would change sports television forever. Plus, there would be another person at the table who's won back-to-back titles, so Shaq could tease Chuck even more than he already does.

Seriously, how do we make this happen?

