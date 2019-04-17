David Griffin was introduced as the Pelicans president of basketball operations on Wednesday and provided his vision for dealing with Anthony Davis' trade request.

Griffin said he thinks Davis is "open to staying" with the organization after speaking with agent Rich Paul, according to The Athletic's Will Guillory. Davis requested a trade out of New Orleans on Jan. 28 when Dell Demps ran the team's front office.

Griffin has yet to speak with Davis directly.

Griffin says he believes AD is open to staying after discussions with Rich Paul. But he would prefer to establish if Davis is all-in or all-out on being with the Pelicans — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) April 17, 2019

David Griffin: "Rich Paul and I were part of succeeding. They will understand when I say this, 'You are either all the way or all the way out.'"



Griff going strong here. He believes Anthony Davis will want to stay. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) April 17, 2019

Griffin was hired by New Orleans on April 12. He worked in Cleveland from 2010-17, working as the Cavs GM from 2014-17. Griffin parted ways with the organization in June 2017.

Davis has one year left on his contract and will be a free agent in July 2020. The Pelicans finished 13th in the West in 2018-19 at 33–49.