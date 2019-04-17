David Griffin to Meet With Anthony Davis, Believes Pelicans Star May Stay in New Orleans

Griffin was hired as New Orleans' president of basketball operations on April 12. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 17, 2019

David Griffin was introduced as the Pelicans president of basketball operations on Wednesday and provided his vision for dealing with Anthony Davis' trade request

Griffin said he thinks Davis is "open to staying" with the organization after speaking with agent Rich Paul, according to The Athletic's Will Guillory. Davis requested a trade out of New Orleans on Jan. 28 when Dell Demps ran the team's front office.

Griffin has yet to speak with Davis directly.

Griffin was hired by New Orleans on April 12. He worked in Cleveland from 2010-17, working as the Cavs GM from 2014-17. Griffin parted ways with the organization in June 2017. 

Davis has one year left on his contract and will be a free agent in July 2020. The Pelicans finished 13th in the West in 2018-19 at 33–49. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message