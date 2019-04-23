Jason Kidd interviewed for the Lakers' head coach vacancy on Monday, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The NBA Hall-of-Famer is reportedly the third candidate to interview with Los Angeles after the team parted ways with former head coach Luke Walton on April 12. Sixers assistant Monty Williams and ex-Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue have already interviewed for the position, and Los Angeles is expected to meet with Heat assistant Juwan Howard this week.

Kidd was fired as the Bucks' head coach in January 2018. He went 139–152 in four seasons with Milwaukee following a 44–38 stint as Brooklyn's head coach in 2013–14.

The Lakers missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season in 2018-19 at 37–45. Los Angeles has not won a playoff series since 2012.

Kidd was a 10-time All-Star in 19 seasons as a player from 1994-2013. He averaged 12.6 points and 8.7 assists per game over the course of his career and won the 2011 Finals with Dallas.