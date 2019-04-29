Steve Kerr Flops on Reporter, Says He's 'Disappointed' by Rockets Officiating Concerns

James Harden said that he wanted "a fair chance" after Houston's 104–100 loss in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

By Kaelen Jones
April 29, 2019

The Rockets vocalized their frustration with officiating following their 104–100 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday. However, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr believes that Houston's criticism is taking away from the great basketball being played between the two clubs.

"It’s disappointing, because the focus should be on two teams who have played extremely hard," Kerr told reporters Monday. "Watching the tape, both teams got just after it and competed. We just watched the tape upstairs. You don’t think there were 10 calls we thought we got fouled? I mean, this is how it goes. And every coach in the league will tell you the same thing."

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey responded by tweeting out an old article with the headline: "Steve Kerr Reportedly Fined for Criticizing NBA Referees for Missed Calls." The story, from 2016, came after Kerr voiced his displeasure with officials because he thought Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan got away with traveling. Kerr said, "How is it that everybody on Earth can see these traveling violations except for the three people that we pay to do the job?"

Rockets star James Harden told reporters that he wants "a fair chance" after Houston's loss Sunday. On Monday, the NBA's Last Two Minutes report found that Harden was not fouled by Warriors forward Draymond Green on a potential game-tying shot.

The Warriors host the Rockets for Game 2 on Tuesday. Tip is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

