Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided some optimism Thursday when discussing Kevin Durant's eventual return from a calf strain that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of Golden State's second-round series against the Rockets.

"I think it's good news," Kerr said. "Calf strain, he's had them before. He's responded well. Obviously, we're disappointed he won't be able to play in this series. If we're able to win the series and move on, looks good for his return in the not-too-distant future."

Durant suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Warriors' Game 5 victory, which gave them a 3-2 lead in the series. In 11 games this postseason, Durant is averaging 34.2 points in 39.1 minutes, which are both team highs.

Kerr added that the team's championship experience should help it get past missing "the best player in the NBA playoffs" so far.

Game 6 between Golden State and Houston is Friday at 9 p.m. ET in Houston. The Warriors are looking to reach their fifth straight Western Conference finals while Houston is looking to force a Game 7 and become the first Western Conference team to beat the two-time defending champions in the playoffs since the Clippers beat them in a first-round series in 2014.