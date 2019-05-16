Zion Williamson's stepfather Lee Anderson squashed any rumors regarding the former Duke phenom potentially returning to school on Wednesday.

"As far as returning to Duke, that's not something we've even considered," Anderson told ESPN Radio's Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Herbert. "We met with David Griffin and had a great conversation and are excited at the prospect of getting settled and finding a place to stay."

The Pelicans won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday and are expected to select Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick on June 20. Rumors regarding Williamson's potential return to school began to swirl shortly after New Orleans secured the top pick.

"He does have some options. I'm not saying he's going to pick these options, but he has not signed with an agent and he has not signed a shoe deal yet," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said. "He could threaten to go back to Duke."

Williamson reportedly met with the Pelicans prior to the draft lottery, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The meeting was "positve" and Williamson tabbed New Orleans as "a targeted team to start [his] career," per Charania.

Williamson became the third freshman in NCAA history to win the Naismith award on April 7. He tallied 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in 2018-19, leading Duke to the Elite 8.

The Pelicans won the NBA draft lottery in 2012 and selected Kentucky freshman Anthony Davis with the No. 1 pick. Davis is a six-time All-Star in seven seasons with New Orleans, but he may never suit up next to Williamson. Davis requested a trade from the Pelicans on January 28. He will be a free agent following the 2019-20 season.