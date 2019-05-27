Murray State point guard Ja Morant announced he has signed an endorsement deal with Nike on Monday via Instagram.

Morant is projected to be a top pick at the 2019 NBA draft. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Morant agreed to a multiyear deal.

"All my life my parents worked for a check," Morant wrote. "Now I'm proud to say I work for the check."

Morant's situation is sorted. However, projected top-pick Zion Williamson still remains without a shoe deal ahead of the draft, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 20.