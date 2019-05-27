Morant is a projected top-two pick ahead of the 2019 NBA draft.
Murray State point guard Ja Morant announced he has signed an endorsement deal with Nike on Monday via Instagram.
Morant is projected to be a top pick at the 2019 NBA draft. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Morant agreed to a multiyear deal.
"All my life my parents worked for a check," Morant wrote. "Now I'm proud to say I work for the check."
Morant's situation is sorted. However, projected top-pick Zion Williamson still remains without a shoe deal ahead of the draft, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 20.