Dwyane Wade Speaks at Stoneman Douglas High School Graduation

Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year. This year, he spoke at its graduation.

By Kaelen Jones
June 02, 2019

Former NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade surprised students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., when he showed up at their graduation on Sunday.

Wade also took the stage and spoke to the graudates. He explained how his initial appearance at the school last year occurred, and expressed great admiration for the students he encountered. In Feburary 2018, a mass shooting took place at Stoneman Douglas, which left 17 people dead.

Joaquin Oliver, one of the students killed in the shooting, was buried in Wade's jersey. Wade was humbled by the gesture. He made a surprise visit to the school and the following month dedicated an art exhibit called "Parkland 17" during Miami's Art Walk.

 

