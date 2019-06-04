Nike may have tipped Kevin Durant's free agency plans on Tuesday as the company released a t-shirt listing all of Durant's previous stops as a player–and ends with San Francisco as the last location.

The shirt begins with Durant's pre-college tenure in Maryland in Virginia, then lists Austin (Durant played for Texas in college), Seattle and Oklahoma City before Oakland. And while where the superstar will end up after Oakland is a question mark, the shirt lists San Francisco, Calif. as Durant's next home.

Nike has this @KDTrey5 shirt on the site that has all the Teams/Cities KD has played for. The last 2 are Oakland & San Francisco. GSW last season in Oakland is this season. Next season they are in SF. Did @Nike confirm KD back to Warriors? #NBAFinals #Warriors #NBA pic.twitter.com/SsdX2iTlKd — Audel Del Toro (@AudelDelToro) June 2, 2019

Durant is slated to become a free agent in July and the Warriors are moving into the Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season. Perhaps Durant will still be in a Golden State uniform to break in the new arena when the regular season kicks off in October.

Durant won the Finals MVP in each of his first two seasons with the Warriors. He averaged 26 points per game in 2018-19 on 52.1% shooting from the field and 35.3% from three.

The four-time scoring champion has been out of Golden State's lineup since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. His status for Game 3 of the Finals has yet to be determined.

Durant's injury against Houston may mark his final moment in a Warriors' uniform, but if Nike's shirt is any indication, KD may remain in the Bay Area for years to come.