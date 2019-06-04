Nike Releases Kevin Durant Shirt Teasing San Francisco as Superstar's Next Stop

Golden State will move from Oracle Arena in Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2020 season. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 04, 2019

Nike may have tipped Kevin Durant's free agency plans on Tuesday as the company released a t-shirt listing all of Durant's previous stops as a player–and ends with San Francisco as the last location. 

The shirt begins with Durant's pre-college tenure in Maryland in Virginia, then lists Austin (Durant played for Texas in college), Seattle and Oklahoma City before Oakland. And while where the superstar will end up after Oakland is a question mark, the shirt lists San Francisco, Calif. as Durant's next home.

Durant is slated to become a free agent in July and the Warriors are moving into the Chase Center in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season. Perhaps Durant will still be in a Golden State uniform to break in the new arena when the regular season kicks off in October. 

Durant won the Finals MVP in each of his first two seasons with the Warriors. He averaged 26 points per game in 2018-19 on 52.1% shooting from the field and 35.3% from three. 

The four-time scoring champion has been out of Golden State's lineup since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. His status for Game 3 of the Finals has yet to be determined

Durant's injury against Houston may mark his final moment in a Warriors' uniform, but if Nike's shirt is any indication, KD may remain in the Bay Area for years to come. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message