Drake wasn't the only one on Instagram annoying people who rooted for the Warriors Wednesday night.

Beyonce was in attendance for Game 3 of the NBA Finals with husband Jay-Z and they sat next to Warriors owner Joe Lacob and his wife Nicole Curran. People watching the game at home saw the couples interact once, and Beyonce's look during the exchange made the Beyhive jump to social media to acknowledge what happened.

It also caused them to leave countless bee emojis on Curran's Instagram page to let her know they were watching her and making sure she didn't potentially upset Beyonce in any way. She had to disable comments on her photos.

Jordan Heck of Sporting News has screenshots of some of the comment sections, and that is one of the only ways to see Curran's Instagram now. She disabled her account altogether later on.

Because on top of the endless sea of bees flooding her comments, she told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com that she was in tears as she also received death threats over the very mild interaction.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Now, once death threats get involved, it kinda stops being a laughing matter. But at the same time, doesn't Curran know how the Beyhive gets down? Did she not see what happened to Rachel Roy after Lemonade dropped?

Hopefully, Friday's Game 4 goes better for Warriors owners and their spouses sitting courtside.