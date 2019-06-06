Beyonce Fans Trolled Warriors Owner's Wife Nicole Curran to Tears, Made Her Disable IG

Beyonce's presence at Game 3 of the NBA Finals made social media an ugly place for Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 06, 2019

Drake wasn't the only one on Instagram annoying people who rooted for the Warriors Wednesday night.

Beyonce was in attendance for Game 3 of the NBA Finals with husband Jay-Z and they sat next to Warriors owner Joe Lacob and his wife Nicole Curran. People watching the game at home saw the couples interact once, and Beyonce's look during the exchange made the Beyhive jump to social media to acknowledge what happened.

It also caused them to leave countless bee emojis on Curran's Instagram page to let her know they were watching her and making sure she didn't potentially upset Beyonce in any way. She had to disable comments on her photos.

Jordan Heck of Sporting News has screenshots of some of the comment sections, and that is one of the only ways to see Curran's Instagram now. She disabled her account altogether later on.

Because on top of the endless sea of bees flooding her comments, she told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com that she was in tears as she also received death threats over the very mild interaction.

Now, once death threats get involved, it kinda stops being a laughing matter. But at the same time, doesn't Curran know how the Beyhive gets down? Did she not see what happened to Rachel Roy after Lemonade dropped?

Hopefully, Friday's Game 4 goes better for Warriors owners and their spouses sitting courtside.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message