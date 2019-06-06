Raptors Fan Blames Alchohol For Vulgar Comments About Ayesha Curry on Live TV

Raptors fan Tristan Warkentin blamed alcohol for his vulgar comments in a TV interview.

By Michael Shapiro
June 06, 2019

Raptors fan Tristan Warkentin explained his vulgar comments about Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha on Thursday, saying "it was an alcohol-influenced situation," according to the Toronto Sun's Joe Warmington

Warkentin attended a watch party for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday outside of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, speaking with CP24 reporter Kelly Linehan postgame. 

“I just wanted to let everyone know: Ayesha Curry, we’re going to f--- her in the p----," Warkentin said. 

The 28-year-old Warkentin was charged with "one count of mischief," per CP24. He will reportedly need to appear in a Toronto courthouse on July 11. 

“I’m not in a position to defend myself in terms of what happened. I am sure you understand the influence of alcohol,”  Warkentin told the Sun on Thursday. “What I did was disgraceful; it was an alcohol-influenced situation.”

Curry has not commented on Warkentin's remarks. 

 

