Steve Kerr fell short of his fourth championship as a head coach on Thursday as the Warriors lost to the Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, but he didn't seem overly upset postgame.

Kerr's chief concern stemmed from his team's health, namely Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 on Monday after missing the last nine games with a calf injury. Thompson exited Golden State's Game 6 loss in the third quarter with a knee injury.

"What matters is Kevin Durant is going to miss next season with an Achilles tear. What matters is Klay suffered a knee injury," Kerr said following Golden State's loss on Thursday. "We'll know more later. But it's just brutal, just brutal what these guys have had to deal with."

Durant is likely to miss the entire 2019-20 season due to his Achilles injury. Thompson suffered a torn ACL on Thursday, but the timetable for his return has yet to be announced.

Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson told him on his way off the court: "Just a two minute rest and I'll be ready." Next thing Kerr heard Klay was done for the night, crutching out of the arena. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 14, 2019

Kerr has spent six seasons with Thompson and three with Durant since becoming Golden State's head coach in 2014. He won the Finals with the Warriors in 2015, 2017 and 2018, losing to LeBron James and the Cavaliers after a 73-9 regular season in 2016.