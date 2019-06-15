And after months and months of speculating about when and where Anthony Davis would get traded, the Pelicans reportedly agreed to a deal with the Lakers on Saturday.

With a wild free agency ready to get underway in a couple weeks and the draft taking place Thursday, people can't help but speculate about what Los Angeles's next move will be.

And they also had to react to LeBron James uniting with AD and the Celtics' reported insistence on not trading Jayson Tatum.

Great trade Rob Pelinka! Job well done. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

And the Lakers still have over $30 million of cap space to spend on free agents starting June 30th. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

Woj dropping off the Anthony Davis-Lakers tweet pic.twitter.com/IUn8l5Y8HR — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) June 15, 2019

Anthony Davis is a Los Angeles Laker pic.twitter.com/gYYilW87fW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 15, 2019

I don’t know if the Lakers won the Anthony Davis trade. But LeBron sure as hell did — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 15, 2019

For the Lakers this is a massive gamble on one year with Anthony Davis & LeBron James. I say gamble because all you have to do is look back at their recent history—the Dwight Howard, Steve Nash trades— to see how this could go very wrong. But if it goes right....!? — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 15, 2019

How the Lakers sending Lonzo to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/fXUum2VRSt — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 15, 2019

How Anthony Davis walking into the Lakers facility pic.twitter.com/6fb96TO5ru — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 15, 2019

Sure Anthony Davis is good but just wait til Dennis Smith Alonzo Trier RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox shoot a combined 41% next year. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) June 15, 2019

celtics fans dads tomorrow



🤝



“I love my kids and I wouldn’t trade them for anything in the world” — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 15, 2019

YOUR 2019-20 LOS ANGELES LAKERS



(mumble unintelligibly)

(mumble unintelligibly)

LEBRON JAMES

KYLE KUZMA

ANTHONY DAVIS — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 15, 2019

The big question: Who can the Lakers attract in free agency now that they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis? — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 15, 2019

Five months after his trade request, Anthony Davis is on his way to L.A. ... pic.twitter.com/osWO9LfiDn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 15, 2019

Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram had the same reaction to getting traded. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/Bsop8d1pld — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 15, 2019

“Lakers trades Brandon Ingram , Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart for

Anthony Davis”



Kuzma: pic.twitter.com/Od4OoxrMOd — IG 📸 : Pthalion (@pthalionn) June 15, 2019

Lakers front office: Hey Kuz, do you care if we trade your boys to get Anthony Davis?



Kyle Kuzma: pic.twitter.com/Hw4s9LIRfJ — Jason Gendron (@JasonGendron16) June 15, 2019

Lakers fans coming out of hiding pic.twitter.com/BjTApUnFu9 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 15, 2019

Lakers fans, we’ve come a lonnggggg way pic.twitter.com/HIfXff5PIQ — Full Court Prez (@fullcourtprez) June 15, 2019

Worst case scenario: Pelicans develop quickly, Lakers suffer injuries and the end up forfeiting a few mid 1sts and are forced to swap with the Pelicans into the late 1st a few times.. all for a year or two of contending. — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) June 15, 2019

The Lakers will reportedly be going hard after Kemba Walker in free agency.