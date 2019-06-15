The internet can't get enough speculation in after the Lakers reportedly agreed to a trade to get Anthony Davis from the Pelicans.
And after months and months of speculating about when and where Anthony Davis would get traded, the Pelicans reportedly agreed to a deal with the Lakers on Saturday.
With a wild free agency ready to get underway in a couple weeks and the draft taking place Thursday, people can't help but speculate about what Los Angeles's next move will be.
And they also had to react to LeBron James uniting with AD and the Celtics' reported insistence on not trading Jayson Tatum.
Great trade Rob Pelinka! Job well done.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019
SKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKIIIIIIIIIIIPPPPPPPPPPPP, LAKERS GOT AD!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7vHpvQJrR4— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 15, 2019
And the Lakers still have over $30 million of cap space to spend on free agents starting June 30th.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019
Woj dropping off the Anthony Davis-Lakers tweet pic.twitter.com/IUn8l5Y8HR— Kofie (@KofieYeboah) June 15, 2019
Anthony Davis is a Los Angeles Laker pic.twitter.com/gYYilW87fW— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 15, 2019
I don’t know if the Lakers won the Anthony Davis trade. But LeBron sure as hell did— Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 15, 2019
For the Lakers this is a massive gamble on one year with Anthony Davis & LeBron James. I say gamble because all you have to do is look back at their recent history—the Dwight Howard, Steve Nash trades— to see how this could go very wrong. But if it goes right....!?— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 15, 2019
How the Lakers sending Lonzo to the Pelicans for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/fXUum2VRSt— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 15, 2019
How Anthony Davis walking into the Lakers facility pic.twitter.com/6fb96TO5ru— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 15, 2019
Sure Anthony Davis is good but just wait til Dennis Smith Alonzo Trier RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox shoot a combined 41% next year.— Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) June 15, 2019
celtics fans dads tomorrow— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 15, 2019
The big question: Who can the Lakers attract in free agency now that they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis?— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 15, 2019
Five months after his trade request, Anthony Davis is on his way to L.A. ... pic.twitter.com/osWO9LfiDn— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 15, 2019
Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram had the same reaction to getting traded. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/Bsop8d1pld— Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 15, 2019
Lakers fans coming out of hiding pic.twitter.com/BjTApUnFu9— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 15, 2019
Lakers fans, we’ve come a lonnggggg way pic.twitter.com/HIfXff5PIQ— Full Court Prez (@fullcourtprez) June 15, 2019
Worst case scenario: Pelicans develop quickly, Lakers suffer injuries and the end up forfeiting a few mid 1sts and are forced to swap with the Pelicans into the late 1st a few times.. all for a year or two of contending.— Boogie Bousins (@bansky) June 15, 2019
The Lakers will reportedly be going hard after Kemba Walker in free agency.