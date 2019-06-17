'Five More Years': Kyle Lowry Leads Raptors Fans in Chant to Keep Kawhi Leonard

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Raptors fans couldn't help but think about Kawhi Leonard's future while celebrating winning the 2019 NBA title.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 17, 2019

Well, it's safe to say people in Toronto want Kawhi Leonard back.

After coming to the Raptors and leading them to a title in his first year with the team, Leonard will hit free agency this summer and potentially switch teams again.

But at Monday's championship parade, the fans, with some help of Leonard's teammate Kyle Lowry, did their best to serenade Kawhi with a very simple chant to show what they would like for him.

Now, this type of chant could make Leonard a little nervous if he is already planning on leaving. But if he isn't ...

Well, sorry Clippers and Lakers fans. At least for Monday, Kawhi is The King of The North just sitting on his throne.

