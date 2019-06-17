Well, it's safe to say people in Toronto want Kawhi Leonard back.

After coming to the Raptors and leading them to a title in his first year with the team, Leonard will hit free agency this summer and potentially switch teams again.

But at Monday's championship parade, the fans, with some help of Leonard's teammate Kyle Lowry, did their best to serenade Kawhi with a very simple chant to show what they would like for him.

One more year?



MAKE IT FIVEpic.twitter.com/AfXzcQL7QA — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 17, 2019

Now, this type of chant could make Leonard a little nervous if he is already planning on leaving. But if he isn't ...

Uncle Dennis chanting “5 more years” during the parade. — Kevin Rashidi (@KevinRashidi) June 17, 2019

Well, sorry Clippers and Lakers fans. At least for Monday, Kawhi is The King of The North just sitting on his throne.