Ja Morant Says He Can Handle Critics: 'My Dad Was My First Hater"

Ja Morant isn't worried about the haters ahead of the NBA draft.

By Jenna West
June 19, 2019

Murray State guard Ja Morant isn't worried about the haters ahead of the NBA draft.

While asked how he feels about people who criticize his size or skills, Morant told reporters on Wednesday that he thrives when people doubt him.

"I really like the negative energy, the 'he hasn't played against nobody, he's too small, he can't shoot.' I love negative energy. It motivates me," he said. "It really doesn't bother me because my dad was my first hater, so if I can take it from him, I can take it from anybody."

The Grizzlies have the second pick in the draft and are expected to select Morant, who is the projected No. 2 prospect in this year's class. SI's draft expert Jeremy Woo calls Morant a "remarkably natural and instinctive playmaker" who shouldn't need to change his style to succeed in the NBA.

Morant rose to national prominence as the Racers advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament this spring. He became the first player in NCAA history to average at least 20 points and 10 assists per game in a single season, dunking and dishing his way to Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors. Ahead of the draft, Morant has already signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

The 2019 NBA draft will be held on Thursday at Barclays Center at 7 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message