Former Duke forward R.J. Barrett likely answered questions about fellow freshman Zion Williamson throughout the 2018-19 season, so it's only right he turned the tables on Zion during a media availability on Wednesday.

Williamson met with the media in New York on Wednesday, less than 36 hours before the NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. But Barrett snuck through the media scrum undeterred and posed a key question to Zion.

"What does it feel like to be the best prospect since LeBron James?" Barrett asked.

Zion reflects on being a celebrity on Duke campus before being *rudely* interrupted. #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/AZd948PB7J — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 19, 2019

Williamson certainly has a case as the most hyped player since James. He won the Naismith Award in 2018-19 and earned a unanimous selection to the All-America Team, averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Williamson is slated to be selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans, per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft.

Barrett was no slouch himself with the Blue Devils. He averaged 22.6 points per game at Duke before joining Williamson on the All-America team. Barrett is slated to go to the Knicks at No. 3, according to Woo.

Duke reached the Elite 8 in 2018-19 before losing to Michigan State.