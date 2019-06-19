RJ Barrett Asks Zion Williamson About LeBron James Comparison

Perhaps RJ Barrett has a second career in the media if the whole NBA thing doesn't work out.

By Michael Shapiro
June 19, 2019

Former Duke forward R.J. Barrett likely answered questions about fellow freshman Zion Williamson throughout the 2018-19 season, so it's only right he turned the tables on Zion during a media availability on Wednesday. 

Williamson met with the media in New York on Wednesday, less than 36 hours before the NBA draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. But Barrett snuck through the media scrum undeterred and posed a key question to Zion.

"What does it feel like to be the best prospect since LeBron James?" Barrett asked. 

Williamson certainly has a case as the most hyped player since James. He won the Naismith Award in 2018-19 and earned a unanimous selection to the All-America Team, averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Williamson is slated to be selected No. 1 overall by the Pelicans, per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft

Barrett was no slouch himself with the Blue Devils. He averaged 22.6 points per game at Duke before joining Williamson on the All-America team. Barrett is slated to go to the Knicks at No. 3, according to Woo. 

Duke reached the Elite 8 in 2018-19 before losing to Michigan State

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message