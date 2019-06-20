Dame had time Thursday.

When Dame Dolla isn't sending your team home from the playoffs with 37-foot, series-clinching buzzer beaters, he's liable to be in the booth cooking up something serious. (Except this summer when he'll reportedly be shooting Space Jam 2.)

Marvin Bagley III also has an interest in rapping, and when talking on ESPN's First Take, he said he would be down for a potential rap battle with Damian Lillard.

Are we gonna see Marvin Bagley III and @Dame_Lillard go bar for bar on First Take one of these days?@MB3FIVE is ready whenever :eyes: pic.twitter.com/6bITh8kX86 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 20, 2019

The young man might not have wanted to open his mouth.

Because similar to Russell Westbrook, Bagley had to find out the hard way that Dame doesn't appreciate when you speak down on him.

So first of all, bold move choosing the same beat Drake used on "Duppy Freestyle" when he responded to Pusha T last year. Especially considering that Drake took a major L after hopping on this beat himself.

And then he added the perfect touch by going with "MARVINNNNNN???" as the name of the diss as if he's Soulja Boy on The Breakfast Club after feeling disrespected that Drake's name was mentioned in comparison to him.

Triple entendre, don't even ask me how.

So what are your bars looking like, Marvin? Cause you can't let him call you out like this after the Trail Blazers went 2-1 against the Kings during the regular season. You can't lose on the beats and on the court. Only one.

And you better not be hiding a child either, or else you don't stand a chance here.