NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard 'Seriously Considering' Returning to Raptors

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors ahead of the start of free agency on June 30.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 24, 2019

The start of free agency is less than a week away and there are still tons of questions to be answered.

How much will injuries impact the decisions of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson? What is the market for DeMarcus Cousins? What is Kawhi Leonard thinking? Who can the Lakers get? Are the Clippers destined to be the best team in Los Angeles again? Is Kyrie Irving going t be with the Nets or Knicks? And where does D'Angelo Russell fall into the landscape if he doesn't re-sign with Brooklyn?

Many of these will be answered in due time, but for now, let's examine all the news and rumors around the league related to the free agency drama.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league:

Kawhi Leonard declined the player option for the final year of his contract but is "seriously considering re-signing with the Raptors." (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• The Lakers have been granted permission to speak with Warriors assistant Ron Adams regarding a potential role on Frank Vogel's staff. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein's agent has urged the team to not extend a qualifying offer and allow him to become an unrestricted free agent. (Sacramento Bee)

• Raptors forward Danny Green doesn't believe the team would accept an invitation to the White House from U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yahoo)

• Former Duke teammates Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett are set to play each other at NBA Summer League. (Release)

• Nando De Colo is planning a return to the NBA after a five-year absence. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

