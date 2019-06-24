Knicks Fined $50K for Banning New York Daily News From Press Availability

The Knicks didn't grant the New York Daily News access to their post-draft press conferences on Friday, June 21.

By Kaelen Jones
June 24, 2019

The New York Knicks were fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's rules regarding equal access for media, the league announced Monday.

The incident in question occurred last Friday when the New York Daily News was not granted access to the Knicks' post-draft press conferences.

“The Knicks acknowledge that we did not comply with the NBA’s media policy, and made an error in interpreting Friday’s announcement as an invite only event," the Knicks said in a statement. "As we do throughout the year, we have and will continue to provide access to credentialed media as per the League’s policy.”

New York selected Duke shooting guard R.J. Barrett with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. The Knicks also took Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis with the 47th overall pick during the second round.

