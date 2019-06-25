Charles Barkley is tired of LaVar Ball.

The NBA legend was answering questions about Zion Williamson's potential as a Pelican–the Duke product was taken by New Orleans with the No. 1 pick in this year's draft–when he was asked about LaVar Ball. Ball's son, Lonzo, was recently traded to the Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis deal.

"I don't talk about LaVar Ball. Wherever LaVar Ball is, there's a village missing an idiot," Barkley told TMZ Sports. "We should just keep LaVar off television. That would be the best way to do it."

Then asked whether or not LaVar would continue to stir the pot in New Orleans, Barkley ripped the outspoken father.

"It don't matter," Barkley said. "(LaVar is) an idiot in all 50 states. Not New Orleans, not Louisiana, not L.A., he's an idiot in all 50 states."

ESPN recently banned Ball from all of its platforms after his inappropriate comments to "First Take" host Molly Qerim. Ball denied having any sexual intent for the remark he made toward Qerim when he said "she could "switch gears with [him] anytime," during an appearance to discuss Lonzo's trade to New Orleans.