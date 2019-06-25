Raptors president Masai Ujiri confirmed he is staying in Toronto during his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.

The Wizards pursued Ujiri for their president of basketball operations opening after the Raptors won the NBA Finals. Washington reportedly offered a deal reportedly worth $10 million per year, but Ujiri said on Tuesday he is not going anywhere.

“For me, it's always been about Toronto,” Ujiri said. “I love it here. My family loves it here. My wife loves it here, which is important. My kids are Canadian. I want to win more... In my mind, I'm here."

Ujiri has been the Raptors since 2013 after replacing Bryan Colangelo as general manager. Toronto has reached the postseason in six consecutive years under Ujiri.

With Ujiri in tow, Toronto will now attempt to keep Kawhi Leonard north of the border. The reigning Finals MVP will enter free agency on June 30, eligible for a five-year, $190 million deal with the Raptors.