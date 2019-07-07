The Golden State Warriors intend to retire Andre Iguodala's jersey after trading the long-tenured forward to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this offseason, Warriors owner Joe Lacob said in a statement Sunday.

Iguodala, who wore No. 9 during his Golden State career, was traded to Memphis in exchange for Julian Washburn. The two-time All-Defensive team performer spent six seasons with the Warriors, where he won three NBA championships. He was named Finals MVP in 2015.

"We thank Andre for all of his contributions and look forward to seeing his number in the rafters at Chase Center," Lacob stated.

Iguodala, 35, is entering his 16th NBA season. He played eight years with the Philadelphia 76ers and one season with the Denver Nuggets prior to joining the Warriors in 2013.

The trade marks the second departed member of Golden State's dynastic unit whom Lacob has stated will have their number retired. Earlier this offseason, Lacob said that no one would wear Kevin Durant's No. 35 as long as he remained chairman of the club after the All-Star forward signed with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.