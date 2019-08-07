Team USA may not have the star power of previous seasons as it prepares for the FIBA World Cup in September, but Celtics point guard Kemba Walker isn't worried about the withdrawals of multiple All-NBA players.

James Harden, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard were among the players to withdraw from Team USA consideration in July, leaving Walker as one of the most accomplished members on the roster slated to play in China in September.

"I think a lot of us are happy those guys pulled out because this is our chance," Walker told the media at Team USA camp in Las Vegas on Tuesday. "It's our chance to get on the big stage and showcase our talent. A chance for us to do something new. It'll be a new-look team. Everybody is kind of doubting us, but I think we're hungry."

Walker is joined at Team USA training camp by teammate Jayson Tatum, Raptors' guard Kyle Lowry and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell among others. The United States is looking for its third-straight gold medal in the FIBA World Cup.

Team USA will play its first FIBA World Cup game against the Czech Republic on Sept. 1.