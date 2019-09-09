Report: Grizzlies Refusing to Engage in Buyout Talks With Andre Iguodala

The Grizzlies are reportedly refusing to engage in buyout talks with 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and want him to report to training camp.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2019

The Grizzlies are refusing to engage in buyout talks with 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and want him to report to training camp, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

According to Charania, this would prevent Iguodala from finishing his career on his terms because it may be close to the end of his career.

Iguodala was traded to Memphis in July from Golden State. Charania added that many expected Memphis to buy out Iguodala after receiving a 2024 first round draft pick and buying out Dwight Howard. But that doesn't appear to be the case for now. 

Iguodala joined the Warriors in 2013. He has won three NBA titles, the Finals MVP and an Olympic gold medal. He's a one-time All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

Last season, Iguodala averaged a career-low 5.7 points.

