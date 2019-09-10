NBA legend Michael Jordan announced Tuesday that he will donate $1 million to assisting with the relief efforts in the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

"I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently," Jordan said in a statement. "My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones. As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

The Category 5 storm hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1. The government's official death toll was at 50 on Tuesday but is expected to grow. Thousands of people remain missing or displaced with many others still in need of food, water and other basic necessities.

Last year, Jordan donated $2 million toward Hurricane Florence relief efforts in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.